After Mob Storms Capitol, Congress Continues Certification of Biden’s Victory

January 07, 2021 04:57 AM
Rattled members of Congress reconvened Wednesday night to resume counting electoral votes from the November election. Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers said they are determined to continue certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, hours after thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building. Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara

Patsy Widakuswara is VOA's Senior White House Correspondent where she brings over 25 years of international broadcast experience to deliver engaging, informative content to VOA's 280 million audience worldwide.

Patsy started as a radio talk show host in Jakarta in 1995 while studying international relations at Universitas Indonesia. She continued her broadcast career as a reporter and anchor at national stations ANTV and Metro TV.

She moved to the UK in 2001 after receiving the Chevening Scholarship for a masters degree in journalism from Goldsmiths College, University of London. She worked as an assistant producer on award-winning television documentaries for BBC and Channel 4 before joining VOA as anchor and senior producer at the Indonesian Service in Washington, DC, where she managed a team of political and investigative reporters.

Patsy lives with her son and their pet bearded dragon. She is an avid yogi and cook, and spends her free time volunteering for an Indonesian language institute for children and diaspora cultural events.

