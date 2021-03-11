After Setback, Spain's Catalan Separatists Look for Way Forward
March 11, 2021
Catalonia's separatist movement suffered a setback this month when a deeply divided European Parliament cleared the way for exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to be extradited to Spain to face trial for sedition. Catalan activists are condemning the action as a defeat for democracy in Europe. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from Alfonso Beato in Barcelona.