Agribusiness Increasingly Unsustainable on Warming Planet 

May 04, 2021 03:20 PM
President Biden set a goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030. His pledge to a virtual summit of world leaders in April is welcomed by those hit hardest by climate change and looking for as much quick action as possible.  VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.  

Camera: AP/REUTERS/NASA/SKYPE/NATIONAL AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY

Produced by: Arash Arabasadi 

Arash Arabasadi
