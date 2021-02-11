Arts & Culture

 'Ailey' Documentary Chronicles Black Experience Through Dance

February 11, 2021 07:33 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 29 MB
1080p | 62 MB
Original | 233 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

"Ailey," a documentary about the life and creative spirit of iconic African American dancer, director and choreographer Alvin Ailey, weaves an immersive portrait of Ailey as a creative genius and a complex individual, who emoted his life experience through movement. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. VOA's Penelope Poulou spoke with the filmmaker about how Ailey's modern dance reflected the Black cultural experience. 
Camera: Penelope Poulou   Produced by: Penelope Poulou   
 

Default Author Profile
By
Penelope Poulou
Latest Episodes
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 07:45 PM
Experts Worry About Pandemic's Impact on Malaria Progress in Nigeria 
Experts Worry About the Pandemic's Impact on Malaria Progress in Nigeria 
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 03:18 PM
A Party on Mars Complete with Theme Song and Business of Space on Earth 
A Party on Mars Complete with Theme Song and Business of Space on Earth
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 03:14 PM
Malian Women’s Rights Groups Sue Government for Failing to End FGM
Malian Women’s Rights Groups Sue Government for Failing to End FGM
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 11, 2021
A54 February 11
Thu, 02/11/2021 - 12:04 AM
Stunning New Video Reveals Scope of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Stunning New Video Reveals Scope of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot