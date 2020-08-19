Airlines Take More Steps to Encourage Travel During Pandemic
August 19, 2020
In an effort to woo passengers into flying again, U.S. airlines announced they are taking some new steps to protect travelers from the coronavirus. This comes as the number of people flying has once again decreased. Airlines such as Delta recently posted a nearly $6 billion loss for the 2nd quarter and many airlines are encouraging employees to retire early to reduce the need for layoffs in October when federal payroll aid expires. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.