Albuquerque Balloon Festival Draws Massive Crowds
October 18, 2019 03:22 AM
Albuquerque Balloon Festival Draws Massive Crowds video player.
Every October, for the past 48 years, hot air balloons have been filling the skies over Albuquerque, New Mexico, giving spectators both on and off the ground a visual feast of rare beauty. VOA's Julie Taboh visited the southwestern state's largest city to see how a modest launch of 13 balloons almost five decades ago has evolved into the largest ballooning event in the world.