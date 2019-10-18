USA

Albuquerque Balloon Festival Draws Massive Crowds

October 18, 2019 03:22 AM
Albuquerque Balloon Festival Draws Massive Crowds video player.
Embed
Link

Every October, for the past 48 years, hot air balloons have been filling the skies over Albuquerque, New Mexico, giving spectators both on and off the ground a visual feast of rare beauty. VOA's Julie Taboh visited the southwestern state's largest city to see how a modest launch of 13 balloons almost five decades ago has evolved into the largest ballooning event in the world.
 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Julie Taboh
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 03:06
Tensions Running High in Washington Over Impeachment and Syria
Tensions Running High in Washington Over Impeachment and Syria
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 02:53
California Power Companies Race to Upgrade Systems
California Power Companies Race to Upgrade Systems
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 02:39
Powerful, Respected US Congressman at Center of Impeachment Inquiry Dies
Powerful, Respected US Congressman at Center of Impeachment Inquiry Dies
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 02:31
Botswana Braces for High Stakes Election Later This Month
Botswana Braces for High Stakes Election Later This Month
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 02:10
Pence: Turkey Agreed to a 5-Day Cease-fire in Syria
Pence: Turkey Agreed to a 5-Day Cease-fire in Syria