Is Albuquerque the New Hollywood?
October 23, 2019 05:39 AM
“Tamalewood,” a well-loved dish in Mexico with a taste of Hollywood, is what the locals of Albuquerque, New Mexico affectionately call the exploding TV and film industry here. It has gained ground since enticing tax incentives for filming in New Mexico have led to billion dollar deals between leading production companies and Albuquerque Studios. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more from the high desert of New Mexico.