With Alexey Navalny Behind Bars, Russia's Opposition Faces Uncertain Future

February 15, 2021 08:15 AM
It’s been nearly a month since (on January 18), Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny returned home following a lengthy recovery in Germany from a near fatal poisoning attack he blames on the Russian government.  While the Kremlin denies those charges, a Russian court has since sentenced Navalny to nearly 3 years in prison for alleged parole violations. Can Russia’s opposition thrive — or even survive — without its leading figure?  From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports. 

