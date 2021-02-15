With Alexey Navalny Behind Bars, Russia's Opposition Faces Uncertain Future

It’s been nearly a month since (on January 18), Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny returned home following a lengthy recovery in Germany from a near fatal poisoning attack he blames on the Russian government. While the Kremlin denies those charges, a Russian court has since sentenced Navalny to nearly 3 years in prison for alleged parole violations. Can Russia’s opposition thrive — or even survive — without its leading figure? From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports.

Camera: Ricardo Marquina Montanana

Producer: Rod James