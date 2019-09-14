USA

American Farmers Hope for US-China Trade Deal as Pork, Soybean Tariffs Ease

September 14, 2019
American Farmers Hope for US-China Trade Deal as Pork, Soybean Tariffs Ease
China has announced a tariff exemption on U.S.-produced pork, withdrawing duties as high as 72%, one of many tariffs Beijing imposed on American agricultural products amid a protracted trade war with Washington. As VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports from the Midwest state of Illinois, farmers feel the economic pinch even as China's need to import pork is growing.
 

