American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment’s Centennial
August 8, 2019 01:02 AM
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted millions of American women the right to vote. The relentless struggle of suffragists, who advocated for women's right to vote, is the focus of a new National Archives exhibit, as VOA's Elizabeth Cherneff tells us in this report.