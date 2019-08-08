Arts & Culture

American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment's Centennial

August 8, 2019
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment's Centennial
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted millions of American women the right to vote. The relentless struggle of suffragists, who advocated for women's right to vote, is the focus of a new National Archives exhibit, as VOA's Elizabeth Cherneff tells us in this report.

