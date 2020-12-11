COVID-19 Pandemic

Americans May Get First Vaccines This Weekend

December 11, 2020 03:32 AM
A US government advisory panel on Thursday recommended emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which meant Americans could begin being vaccinated as soon as this weekend. Earlier this week, the country recorded its highest death toll from COVID-19, with more than 3,100 deaths in a single day. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
Producer: Kim Weeks

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
