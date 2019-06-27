America's LGBTQ Community Marks 50 Years of Gay Rights Movement

Fifty years ago today (June 27, 1969), police raided The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village. The violent protests that followed galvanized the gay rights movement in America. A half-century later, society's attitudes toward the LGBTQ community has evolved, as highlighted in a groundbreaking exhibit at the Newseum in Washington, DC. For some members of the LGBTQ community, the exhibit is deeply personal. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.