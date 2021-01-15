2020 USA Votes

Amid Division, US Heads Toward Turbulent Transition of Power

January 15, 2021 12:21 AM
In a new CBS/YouGov poll, 21% of Republicans said they approved of the bloody siege on the U.S. Congress by supporters of President Donald Trump. Many more believe the November election was rigged. As the U.S. heads into a turbulent transition of power, Patsy Widakuswara has the story on this divided and angry nation.
Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
