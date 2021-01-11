Amid Pandemic, US Farmers Endure Another Year of Uncertainty
January 11, 2021 12:49 PM
U.S. farmers entered 2020 cheered by an easing of America’s trade war with China that had disrupted lucrative agricultural exports. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, any optimism was short-lived as farmers weathered a year of upheaval thanks to whipsaw market fluctuations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Camera, Producer: Kane Farabaugh