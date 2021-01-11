USA

Amid Pandemic, US Farmers Endure Another Year of Uncertainty 

January 11, 2021 12:49 PM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 22 MB
720p | 51 MB
720p | 56 MB
Original | 77 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

U.S. farmers entered 2020 cheered by an easing of America’s trade war with China that had disrupted lucrative agricultural exports. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, any optimism was short-lived as farmers weathered a year of upheaval thanks to whipsaw market fluctuations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Camera, Producer: Kane Farabaugh

Kane Farabaugh
By
Kane Farabaugh

Kane Farabaugh is the Midwest Correspondent for Voice of America, where since 2008 he has established Voice of America's presence in the heartland of America. 

Farabaugh is an Emmy® award-winning television and radio news journalist, documentary producer and filmmaker, writer, digital content provider, and is a proficient "one-man band" videographer.  He has reported from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and has traveled to more than 50 countries covering a wide range of important news events from riots in Ferguson, Missouri, to global warming in the Arctic, to Muslim extremism in Pakistan. 

He has covered many of the world's major sporting events including the World Series, Super Bowl, and Olympics, and has interviewed world leaders including Polish President Lech Walesa and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. 

Farabaugh's awards include several RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards, several AP Awards including Best Enterprise Reporter and Outstanding One Man Band Videographer, the New York Festivals Award, and numerous others.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 11, 2021
A54 January 11
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 10:46 AM
VOA Connect Episode 156,  Healing and Giving  (clean)
VOA Connect Episode 156, Healing and Giving (no captions)
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:59 AM
California Funeral Homes Turn Away Bereaved Families
California Funeral Homes Turn Away Bereaved Families
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 11:29 PM
US Lawmakers Discuss Next Moves as Nation Grapples to Understand Violence at Capitol Building
Washington Week Ahead
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 01:45 AM
Riot at the Capitol Opens Cracks in Trump’s Republican Support
Riot at the Capitol Opens Cracks in Trump’s Republican Support