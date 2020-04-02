Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid Russia’s Growing Coronavirus Threat, a Shifting Kremlin Response

April 02, 2020 05:24 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Russia says it’s entering a new phase in its fight against the spread of COVID-19. A near countrywide quarantine is just the latest in a series of government measures aimed at stopping a contagion that has infected over 3,500 Russians and killed 30 thus far.  But as Charles Maynes reports from Moscow, the Kremlin’s approach to the virus has been evolving over time.

Default Author Profile
By
Charles Maynes
Default Author Profile
By
Ricardo Marquina
Latest Episodes
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 17:48
Religious Adherence Complicates Israel’s Coronavirus Concerns
Religious Adherence Complicates Israel’s Coronavirus Concerns
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 17:19
Lessons the Spanish Flu Taught the World
Lessons the Spanish Flu Taught the World
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:07
Online Learning Gives New Meaning to 'Night' School
Examiners sit in an empty classroom as they listen to students defending their thesis on line, at the Politecnico University in Milan, Italy, March 5, 2020.
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:17
African Artists Raise Coronavirus Awareness Through Songs
African Artists Raise Coronavirus Awareness Through Songs
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:05
How Dangerous Is a Sneeze?
How Dangerous Is a Sneeze?