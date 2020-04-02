Amid Russia’s Growing Coronavirus Threat, a Shifting Kremlin Response
April 02, 2020 05:24 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Russia says it’s entering a new phase in its fight against the spread of COVID-19. A near countrywide quarantine is just the latest in a series of government measures aimed at stopping a contagion that has infected over 3,500 Russians and killed 30 thus far. But as Charles Maynes reports from Moscow, the Kremlin’s approach to the virus has been evolving over time.