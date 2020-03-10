Amid Stalemate Over Greece-Turkey Border Crisis, EU Takes in Some Migrant Children
March 10, 2020 06:42 PM
As thousands of migrants continue to mass on the Turkey-Greece border, there were few signs of a breakthrough in emergency talks between Ankara and Brussels Monday. Turkey is hosting around four million migrants, many of them escaping the war in Syria. But critics say accuse Turkey of weaponizing the migrants to blackmail Europe. Henry Ridgwell reports.