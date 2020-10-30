Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In as New Supreme Court Justice
October 30, 2020 06:05 PM
A panel of prominent Washington journalists deliberate the latest top stories of the week including the US Senate approving President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Our moderator is Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to the National Journal and our panelists are Linda Feldman, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor and JJ Green, National Security Correspondent for WTOP and host of Target US.