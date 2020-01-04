VOA News on Iran

Analysts Discuss the Impact of Airstrike that Killed a Top Iranian Commander in Iraq

January 04, 2020 12:17 PM
Analysts Discuss the Impact of Airstrike that Killed a Top Iranian Commander in Iraq video player.
Embed
Link

US President Donald Trump said he ordered the Friday’s airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq at Baghdad's airport to prevent imminent attacks against Americans in the region. US analysts discuss the move and its impact on Iran, and US policies in the Middle East region. VOA’s Steve Hirsch has more from Washington

Default Author Profile
Written By
Isabela Cocoli
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 22:25
Democrats, Republicans Divided on Soleimani Airstrike
Democrats, Republicans Divided on Soleimani Airstrike
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 21:20
Qassem Soleimani: From Construction Worker to Architect of Iran's Middle East Expansion
Qassem Soleimani: From Construction Worker to Architect of Iran's Middle East Expansion
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 20:03
What is Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps?
(FILES) A handout file picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 22, 2019 shows members of Iran's Islamic…
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 18:28
US Kills Iranian Commander in Drone Strike
US Kills Iranian Commander in Drone Strike
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 16:44
US to Push Ahead in 2020 With Planned Troop Drawdown in Afghanistan
US to Push Ahead in 2020 With Planned Troop Drawdown in Afghanistan