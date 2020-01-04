Analysts Discuss the Impact of Airstrike that Killed a Top Iranian Commander in Iraq
January 04, 2020 12:17 PM
US President Donald Trump said he ordered the Friday’s airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq at Baghdad's airport to prevent imminent attacks against Americans in the region. US analysts discuss the move and its impact on Iran, and US policies in the Middle East region. VOA’s Steve Hirsch has more from Washington