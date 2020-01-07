USA

Analysts Expect No War with Iran

American political analysts do not expect the U.S. tensions with Iran will turn into a full-fledged war. Iranians are mourning the death of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed on Friday by a U.S. drone strike. Democrats in U.S. Congress want to curb the presidential war powers, which the Republican lawmakers reject. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports many Americans expressed their opposition to a war with Iran in street protests on Saturday and Sunday.

Zlatica Hoke
