Analysts: Trump Is Playing for Time With Erdogan

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is heading a U.S. delegation traveling to Turkey on Wednesday on behalf of President Donald Trump. The delegation, which also includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, and Ambassador James Jeffrey is tasked with persuading Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reach an immediate cease-fire in northern Syria with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the sanctions Trump imposed on Turkey Monday for assault on the Kurds in Syria are generally considered to be ineffective.