USA

Analysts: Trump Is Playing for Time With Erdogan

October 16, 2019 05:15 AM
Analysts: Trump Is Playing for Time With Erdogan video player.
Embed
Link

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is heading a U.S. delegation traveling to Turkey on Wednesday on behalf of President Donald Trump. The delegation, which also includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, and Ambassador James Jeffrey is tasked with persuading Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reach an immediate cease-fire in northern Syria with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the sanctions Trump imposed on Turkey Monday for assault on the Kurds in Syria are generally considered to be ineffective.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 05:46
Ghana Hip-Hop Festival Celebrates Local Take on American Music
Ghana Hip-Hop Festival Celebrates Local Take on American Music
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 05:42
With 3D-Printed Tissues, Bioengineers Are One Step Closer to 3D-Printed Organs
With 3D-Printed Tissues, Bioengineers Are One Step Closer to 3D-Printed Organs
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 05:37
Venezuelan Devotees Burn, Beat, and Cut Themselves Celebrating Goddess
Venezuelan Devotees Burn, Beat, and Cut Themselves Celebrating Goddess
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 05:20
Democrats Target Trump and Each Other in Latest Debate
Democrats Target Trump and Each Other in Latest Debate
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 18:08
Syrian Kurdish Refugee in Turkey Killed in Shelling From Syria
Syrian Kurdish Refugee