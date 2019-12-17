South & Central Asia

Anger in India Grows Over Controversial Citizenship Law

December 17, 2019 01:56 AM
Rallies against a new Indian citizenship law based on religion continued for a fifth consecutive day Monday amid clashes between students and the police. The protests that started Thursday in the northeastern state of Assam last Thursday have spread through university campuses and have left at least six people dead so far. The controversial law allows non-Muslims from three majority Muslim nations to obtain Indian citizenship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the law, saying it protects non-Muslims from persecution. But critics say the Hindu nationalist government is pushing a partisan agenda and undermining the country's status as a secular republic.  VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Zlatica Hoke
