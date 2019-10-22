USA

Angry Kurds Hurl Potatoes and Insults at Retreating US Military Convoys

October 22, 2019 04:56 AM
Angry Kurds Hurl Potatoes and Insults at Retreating US Military Convoys video player.
U.S. forces crossed into Iraq from northeastern Syria Monday, part of the broader withdrawal from the region that was ordered by President Donald Trump ahead of a Turkish incursion. Some analysts say the U.S. retreat from parts of Syria creates a vacuum for countries like Russia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan Tuesday for high-stakes talks on what happens next in Syria.  VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.

Cindy Saine
