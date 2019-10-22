Angry Kurds Hurl Potatoes and Insults at Retreating US Military Convoys
October 22, 2019 04:56 AM
U.S. forces crossed into Iraq from northeastern Syria Monday, part of the broader withdrawal from the region that was ordered by President Donald Trump ahead of a Turkish incursion. Some analysts say the U.S. retreat from parts of Syria creates a vacuum for countries like Russia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan Tuesday for high-stakes talks on what happens next in Syria. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.