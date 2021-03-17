Animals Rescued From Former Burkina Faso President’s Private Zoo
March 17, 2021 04:12 PM
When Burkina Faso’s former president, Blaise Compaore, fled a 2014 uprising to Ivory Coast, he left behind a private zoo of exotic animals. The animals were starving to death until a nonprofit stepped in to rescue them and this year reopened the zoo to the public. Henry Wilkins reports from Ziniaré, Burkina Faso.
Camera: Henry Wilkins .