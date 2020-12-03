Another court declines to hear Trump's election challenge

December 03, 2020 10:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Another court declines to hear Trump's election challenge
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear U.S. President Trump's challenge of the 2020 election. Plus, details as France looks to investigate mosques it said were suspected of fomenting Islamist ideology. And the effect the pandemic has had on the world's least developed countries.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 12:05 PM
U.S. passes new restrictions on China
General view shows Mario Kart Station at Super Nintendo World at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:30 PM
Can a Brexit deal be reached?
FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates outside of the conference centre where Brexit trade deal negotiations…
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 10:30 PM
Affordable HIV treatment coming to some children
A mother watches her HIV-positive child for observation in the intensive care unit of the Bangui pediatric complex, while in…
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
VOA International Edition Thumbnail