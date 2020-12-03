Another court declines to hear Trump's election challenge
December 03, 2020 10:30 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear U.S. President Trump's challenge of the 2020 election. Plus, details as France looks to investigate mosques it said were suspected of fomenting Islamist ideology. And the effect the pandemic has had on the world's least developed countries.