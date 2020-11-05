2020 USA Votes

Another Night of Uncertainty as Americans Wait for Election Result

November 05, 2020 03:20 AM
A day after voting ended, Americans continued to wait for the final vote tally in the presidential election. All eyes are now on a few battleground states where partial results are close and which may determine victory between Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.
Producer: Barry Unger

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
