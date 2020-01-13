Middle East

Anti-Government Protests Erupt After Iran's Admission It Shot Down Plane

January 13, 2020 05:52 AM
Embed

Iranians joined protests on the streets of Tehran and other cities for the second day in a row Sunday, following the Iranian government’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian Airlines passenger jet Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. The government had previously insisted that allegations of a missile strike were Western propaganda. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Iran’s government is facing growing pressure both from abroad and at home -- but it’s not clear if the protests will develop into bigger anti-government demonstrations.

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 05:56
People in China Cautious, But Not Worried About New Virus
People in China Cautious, But Not Worried About New Virus
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 05:47
Iranian Americans Mourn Lost Lives, Protest Against the Tehran Government
Iranian Americans Mourn Lost Lives, Protest Against the Tehran Government
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 16:29
Trump's Iran Actions Remain Under Congressional Scrutiny
Trump's Iran Actions Remain Under Congressional Scrutiny
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 10:50
Young Cambodian Activists Challenge Social and Political Status Quo
Young Cambodian Activists Challenge Social and Political Status Quo
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 09:53
Iranians Protest Military's Role in Downing Ukrainian Airliner
Iranians Protest Military's Role in Downing Ukrainian Airliner