Antiviral Video that Went Viral
April 05, 2020 12:29 AM
Scientists, doctors, mayors and governors – everyone emphasizes the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But one American artist couple tried to pass the message across with a short animated video explaining why it is so important to stay at home during these challenging times. In just a day, the video went viral leading to millions of views and shares. Anna Nelson talked to the talented couple in this story narrated by Anna Rice.