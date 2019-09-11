Arts & Culture

Apple Introduces New iPhone as it Seeks to Keep Up with Competitors

September 11, 2019 08:36 AM
Apple Introduces New iPhone as it Seeks to Keep Up with Competitors
Embed
Link

Facing growing competition from less expensive smartphone providers, Apple introduced its new versions of its iconic iPhone Tuesday at its annual product launch event in California.  Along with their latest upgrades and new offerings, Apple also caught the attention of both consumers and critics for something they didn't do.  VOA's Richard Green has more on the tech giant's newest strategy

