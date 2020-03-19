Silicon Valley & Technology

Apps Educate, Entertain During COVID School Closures

March 19, 2020 01:55 AM
School closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic mean many parents are trying to come up with ways to educate and entertain their children at home. While there are many online options, some parents worry about too much screen time. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details on a couple of applications that combine the physical and digital so students learning at home get the best of both worlds.

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
