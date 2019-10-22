Arctic Station Perfectly Placed to Collect Polar Satellite Data
October 22, 2019 05:01 AM
Arctic Station Perfectly Placed to Collect Polar Satellite Data video player.
Thousands of satellites orbit the Earth for a multitude of purposes. Some circle the planet to check on the health of the swirling blue orb below. Reaching the perfect place to collect that information can mean an arduous and frigid journey back on Earth. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi bundles-up tight for this story from the Arctic Circle.