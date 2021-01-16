2020 USA Votes

Armed Protests Feared Ahead of Inauguration

January 16, 2021 12:29 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 33 MB
1080p | 65 MB
Original | 78 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The FBI is issuing new security warnings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, citing potential armed protests in state capitals nationwide. Meanwhile, Congress is considering proposals to establish a national bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:51 PM
StartUP Africa, Health-Tech, S1, Ep5
Startup Africa EP 5 HEALTH-TECH
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:52 PM
StartUP Africa, Farm to City, S1, Ep4
Startup Africa S1, Ep 4 FARM TO CITY
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:54 PM
StartUP Africa, Opportunity, S1, Ep3
Startup Africa S1, EP 3 OPPORTUNITY
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:25 PM
British Lawmakers Allege China a ‘Criminal State' as Human Rights Abuses Intensify
British Lawmakers Allege China a ‘Criminal State’ as Human Rights Abuses Intensify
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 03:58 PM
Parenting, Uprooting and Enchanting
Parenting, Uprooting and Enchanting (VOA Connect Episode 157)