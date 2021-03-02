Armenia Struggles with Political Tensions and War Wounds

Massive rallies have taken place in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, with some demonstrators supporting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan while others demand his resignation. Pashinyan is under fire for signing a November peace agreement in which Azerbaijan regained control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Jonathan Spier narrates this report by Pablo Gonzalez in Yerevan and Ricardo Marquina in Moscow.

Camera: Pablo Gonzalez, Producer: Ricardo Marquina, Rod James