Armenia Struggles with Political Tensions and War Wounds
March 02, 2021 02:01 PM
Massive rallies have taken place in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, with some demonstrators supporting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan while others demand his resignation. Pashinyan is under fire for signing a November peace agreement in which Azerbaijan regained control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Jonathan Spier narrates this report by Pablo Gonzalez in Yerevan and Ricardo Marquina in Moscow.
Camera: Pablo Gonzalez, Producer: Ricardo Marquina, Rod James