Artificial Nose Developed to Augment Dogs to Sniff Out Fentanyl 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, federal agents on the U.S. borders, at ports and in postal facilities are not letting up their guard against another dangerous killer – the artificial opioid, fentanyl. It’s cheaper and up to 100 times more powerful than heroin and it’s killing tens of thousands of American annually. As VOA’s White House bureau chief Steve Herman reports, man’s best friend is about to get some reinforcements on the front lines in the war on drugs.