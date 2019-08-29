USA

Artist Documents 'Fifth Wave' of US Immigration

August 29, 2019 02:29 AM
An oppressive political climate marked by a lack of rights and freedoms is now a key factor driving emigration from Russia, with more than 1.5 million Russians leaving the country since Vladimir Putin became president, according to the Atlantic Council.  Artist Maria Muzalevskaya spent six years in the U.S. – taking pictures of people who make up this so-called fifth wave of immigration. Elena Wolf met with her. Anna Rice narrates her story

