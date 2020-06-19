Atlanta Group Strives to Build Stronger Relationships Between Black Men and Young Boys
On this Father’s Day, a man from the Atlanta, Georgia, area is doing his part to empower black men and boys of all ages. He co-founded a group that is a space that aims to be an inter-generational transfer of knowledge. As Mike Dunston found out, his brainchild is a labor of love that’s also helping him heal his own emotional wounds.
Camera: Mike Dunston