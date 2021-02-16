Race in America

Attacks Against Asian Americans on the Rise

February 16, 2021 08:14 PM
Rights groups in the United States say they are seeing a rise in hate speech and attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Several recent violent incidents involving older Asian Americans have increased worries over anti-Asian bigotry. Yuyang Ren and Esha Sarai have more. 
Camera: Waan Chomchuen   Produced by: Esha Sarai 
 

Esha Sarai
By
Esha Sarai
By
Yuyang Ren
