Attacks Against Asian Americans on the Rise
February 16, 2021 08:14 PM
Rights groups in the United States say they are seeing a rise in hate speech and attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. Several recent violent incidents involving older Asian Americans have increased worries over anti-Asian bigotry. Yuyang Ren and Esha Sarai have more.
Camera: Waan Chomchuen Produced by: Esha Sarai