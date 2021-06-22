USA

Augmented Reality Event Honors Breonna Taylor’s Memory

June 22, 2021 09:32 AM
After the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in 2020, her sister Ju’Niyah Palmer not only had to deal with her loss, but also with attacks and death threats on social media. After learning about this, two digital artists from California created a safe virtual space for the African American family to share their memories and go through the grieving process. Genia Dulot has the story.

Camera: Genia Dulot

Genia Dulot
By
Genia Dulot
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 10:40 AM
