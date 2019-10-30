Baghdadi: A Legacy of Terror

October 30, 2019 02:18 PM
Go inside the mission by US Special Forces that resulted in the suicide of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines how the mission was executed and what the fallout might be. Join Greta and VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA); VOA National Security correspondent Jeff Seldin (@jseldin); VOA Extremist Watch Desk reporter Hasib Alikozai (@Alikozai86); and retired Major General Robert Scales. Aired October 30, 2019.

Greta Van Susteren
