Bahamas Post-Dorian Death Toll Expected to Rise

September 13, 2019 03:39 AM
One week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, leaving some islands in total ruin, relief operations are in full swing. The official death toll stands at 50, but with a reported 2,500 people still missing, that number is likely to climb. VOA's Arash Arabasadi spoke via Skype with the Salvation Army and International Medical Corps, both on the island of Grand Bahama.
 

