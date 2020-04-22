Finding Hope

Baking Therapy Helps Ease Pandemic Anxiety

April 22, 2020 07:16 AM
Many who shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic feel isolated and distressed, especially those with mental health issues. According to a spokesman for the Disaster Distress Helpline, the federally funded hotline has seen 891% more calls this spring than last. Psychologists recommend a variety of coping mechanisms, such as exercising, drawing or gardening, for those who feel cooped up, fearful about the future and about the well-being of loved ones. VOA's Penelope Poulou follows one such person, who finds solace in baking. 

Penelope Poulou
