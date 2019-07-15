Ballet and Rhinos in the African Bush
July 15, 2019 02:51 AM
Ballet and Rhinos in the African Bush video player.
Artists are often at the forefront of social change, as they use their works to address difficult political and cultural issues. Protecting the environment and cultural heritage are the focus of the annual Ballet in the Bush initiative. As Marize de Klerk reports from Sterkrivier, South Africa, American dancers recently joined international and South African ballet talent in the African bush for the sake of their art and an endangered species, the rhino.