Bangladesh — Home to Massive Refugee Settlement — Guards Against Coronavirus

February 13, 2020 04:34 PM
The Coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people worldwide, the vast majority of which are in China. So, countries around the world are being cautious by testing incoming traffic through their ports. Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar is home to thousands of refuge Rohingya that attract aid workers from different countries including China. VOA’s Muazzem Hossain Shakil filed this report from Cox’s Bazar on how Bangladesh is avoiding possible infections. Kevin Enochs narrates the story.

Muazzem Hossain Shakil
