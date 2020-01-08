Banned Sudanese Musicians Celebrate New Year & New Sudan

Sudanese musicians who were banned by ousted president Omar al-Bashir’s government have returned to the country to play at a series of New Year concerts — in a move seen as symbolic of the changes that have taken place in the country. The Sudanese artists, some of whom were living in the United States, also marked the one-year anniversary of the uprising that led to Bashir’s downfall. Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum.