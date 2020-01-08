Africa

Banned Sudanese Musicians Celebrate New Year & New Sudan

January 08, 2020 09:20 AM
Embed

Sudanese musicians who were banned by ousted president Omar al-Bashir’s government have returned to the country to play at  a series of New Year concerts — in a move seen as symbolic of the changes that have taken place in the country.  The Sudanese artists, some of whom were living in the United States, also marked the one-year anniversary of the uprising that led to Bashir’s downfall.  Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum.

 

Naba Mohiedeen
By
Naba Mohiedeen
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 09:26
Britain Condemns Iran Missile Attacks As Europe, NATO Urges Restraint
Britain Condemns Iran Missile Attacks As Europe, NATO Urges Restraint
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 02:30
Wearable Tech Aims to Prevent and Predict Health Problems
CES Presents Wearable Tech That Can Help Prevent and Predict Health Problems
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 02:27
Puerto Rico Announces State of Emergency After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake
Puerto Rico Announces State of Emergency After 6.4-magnitude Earthquake
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 01:34
US Schools Attract Less Foreign Students
US Schools Draw Less Foreign Students
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 22:45
A Look at Soleimani's Axis of Resistance
A Look at Soleimani's Axis of Resistance