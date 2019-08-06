Africa to America

Banner Depicting Influential African Americans Commemorates 400 Years of Black History

August 6, 2019 09:44 AM
Banner Depicting Influential African Americans Commemorates 400 Years of Black History video player.
Embed

2019 marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the shores of Colonial North America. A lot has happened for African Americans since that dark chapter in American history. VOA’s Julie Taboh caught up with father and son artists who are commemorating the anniversary with a unique project.

Latest Episodes
August 06, 2019
Young Students React to History of Slavery in America
Young Students React to History of Slavery in America
August 06, 2019
Visitors Flock to Ghana for Year of the Return Events
Visitors Flock to Ghana for Year of the Return Events
August 06, 2019
Slavery, a Fraught Subject in Angolan Classrooms
Slavery, a Fraught Subject in Angolan Classrooms
August 06, 2019
Slave Records in Angola Show Exploitation – and Resistance
Slave Records in Angola Show Exploitation – and Resistance
August 06, 2019
Slave Legacy Still Haunts Angola and America
Slave Legacy Still Haunts Angola and America