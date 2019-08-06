Banner Depicting Influential African Americans Commemorates 400 Years of Black History
August 6, 2019 09:44 AM
2019 marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the shores of Colonial North America. A lot has happened for African Americans since that dark chapter in American history. VOA’s Julie Taboh caught up with father and son artists who are commemorating the anniversary with a unique project.