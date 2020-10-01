As Barbados Moves to Sever Ties with Queen, British MP Blames China
Barbados intends to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as head of state and become a republic. Observers say the former British colony has debated such a move for decades, but the Black Lives Matter movement and resentment over Britain's treatment of Caribbean migrants have acted as catalysts. But one prominent British MP is blaming China for pressuring Barbados into breaking ties with Britain, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
