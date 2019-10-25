Baseball Brings Sense of Unity to Politically Divided Washington
October 25, 2019 02:40 AM
Baseball Brings Sense of Unity to Politically Divided Washington video player.
In international diplomacy, sports can sometimes act to bridge bitter divides between longstanding rivals. A similar unifying force could be at work, at least temporarily, in America's politically polarized capital city. VOA's Brian Padden reports, Democrats and Republicans are coming together to support the Washington Nationals baseball team playing in Major League Baseball's World Series.