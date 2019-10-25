US Politics

Baseball Brings Sense of Unity to Politically Divided Washington 

October 25, 2019 02:40 AM
Baseball Brings Sense of Unity to Politically Divided Washington video player.
Embed
Link

In international diplomacy, sports can sometimes act to bridge bitter divides between longstanding rivals. A similar unifying force could be at work, at least temporarily, in America's politically polarized capital city. VOA's Brian Padden reports, Democrats and Republicans are coming together to support the Washington Nationals baseball team playing in Major League Baseball's World Series.

Default Author Profile
By
Brian Padden
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 02:32
Pence Rebukes US Companies for Deals With China
Pence Rebukes US Companies for Deals With China
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 02:20
President Trump's Foreign Policy Process Stirs Controversy in Washington
President Trump's Foreign Policy Process Stirs Controversy in Washington
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 02:09
Experts See Russia as New Middle East Power Broker as US Forces Leave Syria
Experts See Russia as New Middle East Power Broker as US Forces Leave Syria
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 01:54
African Migrants Evacuated from Libya Tell Horror Stories 
African Migrants Evacuated from Libya Tell Horror Stories
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 14:43
Kurds in Syria Mourn Loss of Lives and Territory
Kurds in Syria Mourn Loss of Lives and Territory