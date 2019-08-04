Arts & Culture

Basketball Without Borders: WNBA Champions Coach Young African Players

August 4, 2019 01:02 AM
Basketball Without Borders: WNBA Champions Coach Young African Players video player.
The NBA's Basketball Without Borders program has been scouting and training girls and boys across the African continent for 17 years. Teenage girls taking part in the program say working with women from the continent who played for WNBA teams has motivated them to stay in the game. From Dakar, VOA's Esha Sarai has more.
 

