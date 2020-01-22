Trump Impeachment

Battle Over Witnesses Launches First Full Week of Trump Trial

January 22, 2020 02:33 AM
Embed

The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump got fully underway in the Senate Tuesday with a battle over the rules governing how the case moves forward. For just the third time in U.S. history, senators will vote to decide if a president should be removed from office. Congressional Democrats argue witnesses should be allowed to testify to help make their case Trump abused the power of the presidency. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 02:45
Using Grandma's Recipe to Feed the World
Using Grandma's Recipe to Feed the World
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 18:58
Venezuela's Guaido Defies Travel Ban to Rally Diplomatic Support
Venezuela's Guaido Defies Travel Ban to Rally Diplomatic Support
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 18:35
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 18:27
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Afghan Government Says Full Cease-fire Key to Peace Talks
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 17:32
Trump Impeachment Trial Could Be Election Factor in 2020
Trump Impeachment Trial Could Be Election Factor in 2020