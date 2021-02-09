USA

Behind the Scenes, First Ladies Can Exert Powerful Influence  

February 09, 2021 01:31 PM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 21 MB
Original | 51 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

It’s not a job you apply for and it doesn’t pay. While there are no specific job requirements, Americans often expect first ladies to be warm, motherly figures. But, behind the scenes, first ladies can have significant political influence. As VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports, Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in education, is already expanding perceptions of a first lady’s role.

Camera: Mike Burke  

   

Dora Mekouar
By
Dora Mekouar
Latest Episodes
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 12:30 PM
Shaka: Extra Time
Shaka Extra Time
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 12:21 PM
Cameroon’s Legless Professional Golfer Aims for Paralympic Gold
Cameroon’s Legless Professional Golfer Aims for Paralympic Gold
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - February 9, 2021
A54 February 9
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 09:21 AM
Families Press Ugandan Government on Missing Relatives
Families Press Ugandan Government on Missing Relatives
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 08:54 AM
Digital Radio Powering Global Communications
Digital Radio Powering Global Communications