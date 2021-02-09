Behind the Scenes, First Ladies Can Exert Powerful Influence
February 09, 2021 01:31 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
It’s not a job you apply for and it doesn’t pay. While there are no specific job requirements, Americans often expect first ladies to be warm, motherly figures. But, behind the scenes, first ladies can have significant political influence. As VOA’s Dora Mekouar reports, Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in education, is already expanding perceptions of a first lady’s role.
Camera: Mike Burke