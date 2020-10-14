In Belarus, a Cultural Uprising is Also Under Way

The protests against the disputed electoral victory of longtime Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko have roused a sense of Belarusian nationalism, and with it, the desire to learn and use the Belarusian language, which had largely disappeared. In this story narrated by Jonathan Spier, Ricardo Marquina in Minsk reports on how the language – whose use is highly restricted by authorities in favor of Russian – is seeing a rebirth.

Producer: Rod James